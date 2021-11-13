 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $495,000

Would you like to live in a brand new home in Kernersville? This four bedroom home, (Primary on the main) with a beautiful bonus/multi-purpose room, 400 square feet of eave storage, will exceed your expectations. You can choose many of the options to make this the home your home, the one you have been looking for. Woodcross Development will have a walking trail, a gazebo, as well as sidewalks and street lighting. More pictures will be added as construction proceeds. Approved buyer's are eligible for a $2000 preferred lender credit! The expected completion date of 5919 Crossview Drive is February, 2022. Contact listing agent for more details.

