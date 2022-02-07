Best and Final offers due by 3pm Monday, February 7. Make this stately brick house your next home! Level lot with fenced back yard and year round pool (Yep! It's heated). Four garage bays provide for plenty of parking/storage or use some of the space as a workshop. Located above the garage is a 1 bed/1 bath guest quarter/in-law suite with a full kitchen and a second laundry room. The front door of the main house opens to a light and airy two story entryway. To the right is the large living room with a gas log fireplace. Your kitchen has cabinet space galore and is adjoined to the breakfast area that opens through french doors to the pool area. Huge third story bonus room that has plumbing installed for a potential 4th bath and finished attic space. All of this and NO HOA! Located in the heart of the triad between Winston and Greensboro; Convenient to major highways, shopping, and dining, while still maintaining the quaint small town appeal.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $499,000
