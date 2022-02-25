4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $519,900

This lovely home boasts an open floorplan, with many amenities and special features. The Great Room has a sunken floor & features a brick hearth w/gas logs, a ceiling fan, & sliding glass doors that lead to the screened porch. Cherry Cabinets, solid surface countertops, hot water dispenser, a glass cooktop as well as a separate Jenn-Air grill compliment the kitchen. The rooms on the main floor feature pristine hardwood flooring, with tile in the bathrooms & kitchen. The front-loading washer, gas dryer & stainless refrigerator in the laundry room all convey. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, 2nd & 3rd baths feature full tubs w/shower. The basement features a large den w/wet bar, a gas heater, surround sound speakers, 2 sliding glass doors that lead to the patio & outside gardens. The playroom features a wood stove, project tables, & a pool table that all convey. The 4th bedroom is being used as an office. The office furniture also conveys. Stereo intercom throughout the house.