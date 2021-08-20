 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $525,000

This brick home is in an established neighborhood and has been remodeled & refurbished and is ready for you to move into. There is a new roof, new gutters, new hvac, new deck, new appliances, new light fixtures, new flooring, AND MORE! There is also a 1.82 acre cul-de-sac lot plus a full, unfinished basement which offers great storage and/or a workshop area, and/or expansion possibilities. There are so many great features thru-out such as 2 pantrys in the kitchen plus an island, a very generous-sized dining room, a bedroom and full bath on the main level that can also be the perfect office and a large bonus room upstairs that can also serve as a 5th bedroom. There is also a 2nd staircase to access the bonus room. The main level double garage also has a large utility room. And did I mention the neighborhood pool for these hot summer days. All of this plus a great Triad location just minutes from I-40, shopping, and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News