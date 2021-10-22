 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $535,000

Place your personal touches in a home built for elegance with rocking chair porch. Beautiful enormous kitchen, expansive living areas, and additional features such as Primary bedroom wet bar, additional family room in basement with kitchenette, built-in vacuum system, 5 garage spaces, unbelievable koi pond, outdoor waterfall, deck with established wisteria, brick patio sunroom, and fantastic custom treehouse. All of this tucked away on a corner lot at the back of Windsor Park in Kernersville, with no thru traffic.

