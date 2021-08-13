Almost NEW 2020 off Hopkins Rd. Immaculately maintained with stylish finishes throughout. Open concept living. Primary on the main with luxurious bath and extra-large closet with built-ins. Two other main level bedrooms are separated by the open great room, dining room and kitchen. Gorgeous white kitchen with quartz countertop and large sit down island, stainless steel hood and appliances and breakfast area. Large bonus room or 4th bedroom with full bath are privately located upstairs. Walk-in attic floored storage. Partially fenced in yard surrounds the screened in porch and patio with private backyard. Cul-de-sac location.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $545,000
A prosecutor said nearly five years ago, Ramel Daye suddenly and without provocation grabbed a hammer and hit his then-9-year-old son multiple times with it. On Thursday, Daye pleaded guilty to assault and child abuse charges in connection to that incident in 2016. He was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years in prison.
A High Point retail strip property has been sold for $4.2 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
A 25-year-old Lewisville man was shot and killed Sunday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office said in a release Sunday night.
A heated exchange between drivers Justin Taylor and Michael Adams and their respective crews led to a fight Saturday night during racing at Bo…
A years-long struggle over a blighted property along one of the city's main arteries ended in a matter of minutes and a cloud of dust Tuesday.
Winston-Salem Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in the 400 block of Knollwood Street.
Clemmons Bojangles property sold for $1.96 million
A brutal crime. A bungled investigation. A 7-year legal nightmare for a man who could prove it wasn't him.
Brandon Edwards waited seven long years for a chance to tell his story.
Prosecutor: Kernersville woman already impaired by alcohol causes fatal crash when she made a left turn into ABC store
A prosecutor said a Kernersville woman already driving drunk caused a fatal crash when she turned into an ABC store and failed to yield to traffic. As a result, a 51-year-old Kernersville man driving a motorcycle ran into the car. The man died at the scene from blunt-force trauma.
Under an ordinance passed Tuesday next door in Guilford County, businesses and other public places must require their patrons to wear masks or face possible civil penalties.