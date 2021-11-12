 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $545,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $545,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $545,000

Stunning well maintained home in Desirable Stonecroft neighborhood! Meticulously maintained landscape and interior open floor plan makes this home a must see! Featuring dual masters, large bedrooms and bathrooms, expansive kitchen, screened porch, bonus room with bar and luxurious architectural detail. This home has it all. 3 car garage, back patio, spacious yard, and front porch makes outdoor living as comfortable as the indoors. Walk in crawl and plenty of storage is the icing on the cake! Conveniently located to interstates, shopping, dining, and more. Book your showing today!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.
Crime

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.

Norah Rayne Smitherman, a 17-year-old senior at Forbush High School, was shot to death last week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy, also a student at Forbush High School, was charged with second-degree murder in her death. Smitherman was a student-athlete who played volleyball and softball and was a candidate for two different scholarships to UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News