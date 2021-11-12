4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $545,000

Stunning well maintained home in Desirable Stonecroft neighborhood! Meticulously maintained landscape and interior open floor plan makes this home a must see! Featuring dual masters, large bedrooms and bathrooms, expansive kitchen, screened porch, bonus room with bar and luxurious architectural detail. This home has it all. 3 car garage, back patio, spacious yard, and front porch makes outdoor living as comfortable as the indoors. Walk in crawl and plenty of storage is the icing on the cake! Conveniently located to interstates, shopping, dining, and more. Book your showing today!!