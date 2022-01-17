 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $549,900

Asking for Highest & Best offers by 5 pm Sunday 1/16 Stunning home with all the space you could ever need located in the highly desirable Northwest Guildford School district! Features include a spacious enclosed porch off the primary bedroom on the main level, luxurious newly remodeled 2020 bathrooms and a massive 40x22 detached carport and 40x40 garage with power! This home has always been cared for and well maintained roof was installed 2020 this home isn't going to last long - schedule your tour today!!

