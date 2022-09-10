 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $565,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $565,000

Gorgeous newer home with low Davidson County taxes! On almost an acre of land on a private cul-de-sac and built in 2020, this brick home has EVERYTHING YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR! Primary suite on the main level. Open living area with stone gas fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters, large island, and pantry. A large bonus room with its own full bath upstairs accompanies the additional three bedrooms and bath on the second floor. Outdoor entertainment in your secluded, private backyard at its best! Patio for grilling and a huge deck surrounding your very own pool! Three car garage on main level means plenty of space for workshop and vehicles. Schedule your showing and make this dream home yours!

