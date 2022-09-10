Gorgeous newer home with low Davidson County taxes! On almost an acre of land on a private cul-de-sac and built in 2020, this brick home has EVERYTHING YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR! Primary suite on the main level. Open living area with stone gas fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters, large island, and pantry. A large bonus room with its own full bath upstairs accompanies the additional three bedrooms and bath on the second floor. Outdoor entertainment in your secluded, private backyard at its best! Patio for grilling and a huge deck surrounding your very own pool! Three car garage on main level means plenty of space for workshop and vehicles. Schedule your showing and make this dream home yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $565,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ex-Winston-Salem Council member Derwin Montgomery to turn himself in Wednesday. He tells members of his church he did nothing wrong.
Former Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery will turn himself in to authorities on Wednesday, Chris Clifton, his attorney, said…
Three people were shot and wounded early Saturday at West End Opera House on Reynolda Road, authorities said.
A High Point man is charged with drug trafficking after he is accused of possessing a large amount of opioids
A High Point man was arrested Friday after he was accused of possessing 22 pounds of opioids, court records show.
Winston-Salem police are asking for help finding a woman missing for more than a month. Jenny Sue Paris, 47, was last seen July 13 leaving the…
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools test results show some improvements and lingering areas of concern
Of 73 schools in the district, 23 received a "D" and 22 got an "F," according to results from the state.
Brightly colored drugs dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” have been found in 18 states in the past month, federal officials reported. The drugs are sold as pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned in a news release. The new packaging has a sinister intent, it says. “Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright ...
This story originally appeared in the Journal in 2007.
After a brief pursuit, officers apprehended the teens, ages 16 and 17, and recovered the vehicle and a gun.
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and his wife avoided a loss of at least $87,000 “as a result of well-timed stock sales” in February 2020 and profited b…
He's been out after undergoing a medical procedure since Aug. 10 but could play Saturday against Vanderbilt