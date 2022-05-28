Would you like to live in a brand new home in Kernersville? Come in and see this four bedroom home, (Primary on the main) with a beautiful bonus/multi-purpose room, 400 square feet of eave storage. It will exceed your expectations. This home has so much to offer, with tall ceilings, custom staircase, wonderful crown molding, and more! Woodcross Development will have a walking trail, a gazebo, as well as sidewalks and street lighting. More pictures will be added as construction proceeds. Approved buyer's are eligible for a $2000 preferred lender credit! The expected completion date of 5919 Crossview Drive is late June, 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $582,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The talent of Paul McCartney attracted fans from across North Carolina and the country Saturday night as he performed at Truist Field in Winst…
Winston-Salem police found a 20-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon.
Company that booked McCartney still investigating how many missed the show – or parts of it – because of traffic
People are complaining about time spent in traffic instead of in the concert when they came to see Paul McCartney play at Truist Field on Saturday.
Former Budget Inn site on Peters Creek Parkway up for affordable housing development in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem leaders believe they have a 62-unit affordable housing winner for the former Budget Inn site on Peters Creek Parkway at Academy Street.
A comprehensive marijuana legalization and regulation bill was introduced in the N.C. Senate on Monday that would allow for individuals age 21…
Clarence Paul co-wrote "Hitch Hike" with Marvin Gaye and Mickey Stevenson. Released in 1962, it was Gaye's first Top 30 single. McCartney occasionally plays the song in concert.
Former WSSU football player Tehvyn Brantley goes back to school to get his degree nine years after leaving
"It's about changing my life," he said after going through graduation earlier this month
Dear Amy: I have a 17-year-old daughter who identifies as a male.
Shooting at Hanes Mall terrified shoppers aware of its reputation - deserved or not - for being a hot spot for police activity.
WASHINGTON — The water level in Nevada’s Lake Mead has fallen so low that authorities found two bodies previously hidden in the reservoir’s de…