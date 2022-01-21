Entertainment is the name of the game. Located in the Arbor Run area is this four bedroom three bathroom home on an expansive corner lot. Plenty of room to grow with extra space to play. In the warmer months enjoy a dip in the in-ground pool or relax in the hot-tub after a long day of work. The cool of the evening will be perfect to sit with family and friends at the outside fireplace or roast marshmallows around the fire pit. With 1.66 acres, there is amble room for a friendly game of football or any other outdoor activity. Or set up more game space in the large bonus room. When it’s time to unwind cozy up to the living room fireplace and enjoy the beautiful bamboo floors throughout. Sneak into the kitchen for a snack in the open concept layout. Don’t forget the private oasis of the primary bedroom with a glorious soaking tub. So many opportunities to make great memories in this beautiful home.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $589,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition at Thomasville nursing home staffed by 3 to care for 98 patients. Center is under investigation.
Thomasville police find two long-term care residents dead during welfare check
Dear Amy: Six years ago, after a gathering with my husband of 30 years, his mom, his two sisters, and a brother-in-law, one of the sisters wro…
Overall, the case count was up nearly 300 over last week. The number of staff members infected decreased.
Roads could remain treacherous through Monday in Winston-Salem. But we dodged a weather bullet thanks to low temps.
A winter storm socked the Triad on Sunday, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and wind that led to power outages and hazardous road conditions.
Winston-Salem had this message for residents Monday morning: “Please, stay home. Stay off the roads.”
A disturbance outside an apartment complex resulted in one man shooting another around 3 p.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
20-year-old found dead in Mocksville motel room was in NC for Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning in the death of a 20-year-old woman at the Mocksville Days Inn has now been charged wit…
Dear Miss Manners: On a trip to our local library, I used my elbow to activate the entrance door by pressing the handicap button on the side. …
A 42-year-old man died Monday after being shot in a Winston-Salem mobile home park, authorities say.
School HR chief's resignation unrelated to $16 million error, says Winston-Salem/Forsyth district spokesman
Jevelyn Bonner-Reed resigned from the school district on Nov. 9, almost two months before a miscalculation was discovered in compensation plan.