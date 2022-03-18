 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $595,000

AMAZING 4 bed 4.1 bath home tucked into the private cul de sac of the ever sought after Doe Run neighborhood. Well maintained and in pristine condition this home is space galore. This home features a full basement with additional living space, exercise room, and game room as well as a flex room and full bathroom. Catch some Zzz's in the main level primary bedroom or relax by the double sided fireplace with the brand new remote control gas logs. The screened in porch is the perfect place to step outside and enjoy your coffee on a warm spring morning looking over the expansive and private yard. All 3 HVAC units were completely replaced in October 2021, just over $40k worth of HVAC updates. Exterior landscaping includes sprinkler and irrigation systems in the front and back of the home. Fridge in kitchen and deep freeze in laundry room to remain with reasonable offer. Don't miss your opportunity to hang out at the NEIGHBORHOOD pool this summer!

