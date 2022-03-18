AMAZING 4 bed 4.1 bath home tucked into the private cul de sac of the ever sought after Doe Run neighborhood. Well maintained and in pristine condition this home is space galore. This home features a full basement with additional living space, exercise room, and game room as well as a flex room and full bathroom. Catch some Zzz's in the main level primary bedroom or relax by the double sided fireplace with the brand new remote control gas logs. The screened in porch is the perfect place to step outside and enjoy your coffee on a warm spring morning looking over the expansive and private yard. All 3 HVAC units were completely replaced in October 2021, just over $40k worth of HVAC updates. Exterior landscaping includes sprinkler and irrigation systems in the front and back of the home. Fridge in kitchen and deep freeze in laundry room to remain with reasonable offer. Don't miss your opportunity to hang out at the NEIGHBORHOOD pool this summer!
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.
About 160 local officials joined NASA, the U.S. Space Command and other agencies last month in a simulated scenario that put Winston-Salem in the crosshairs of a potentially destructive asteroid speeding toward Earth.
Wells Fargo plans to close downtown Winston-Salem branch
After eight months of uncertainty, a company executive says he plans to develop a mining operation with a fully exposed, 61-acre extraction pit just a few hundred yards from West Yadkin Elementary School.
The 23-9 Demon Deacons will take on Towson at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum
Nighttime drivers on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County need to be aware of lanes closing for ongoing road and bridge rehabilitation projects.
Forsyth County is considering a new plan for an event center that would site the building on a tract of nearly 200 acres that the county owns …
Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.
Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack.
The mother of a student at Paisley IB Magnet School was charged with having a handgun on school property on Monday, after deputies searched he…
'A social justice thread in my preaching.' Winston-Salem native comes home to lead Emmanuel Baptist Church.
When Emmanuel Baptist Church officials called to talk with the Rev. Herbert Miller II in November 2021 about becoming the church’s next pastor…