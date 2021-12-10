 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $599,000

Entertainment is the name of the game. Located in the Arbor Run area is this four bedroom three bathroom home on an expansive corner lot. Plenty of room to grow with extra space to play. In the warmer months enjoy a dip in the in-ground pool or relax in the hot-tub after a long day of work. The cool of the evening will be perfect to sit with family and friends at the outside fireplace or roast marshmallows around the fire pit. With 1.66 acres, there is amble room for a friendly game of football or any other outdoor activity. Or set up more game space in the large bonus room. When it’s time to unwind cozy up to the living room fireplace and enjoy the beautiful bamboo floors throughout. Sneak into the kitchen for a snack in the open concept layout. Don’t forget the private oasis of the primary bedroom with a glorious soaking tub. So many opportunities to make great memories in this beautiful home.

