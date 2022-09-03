4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $600,255

Home is the popular Hampshire-E with side load garage. Home is brick 3 sides and fiber cement on the rear. It features extended foyer that leads past formal dining room into open concept family room, kitchen, and breakfast area. This space is perfectly suited gathering or entertaining. gourmet style kitchen features include huge island, solid counter tops, tiled backsplash, upgraded appliances w/ 5-burner cooktop, stainless steel vent hood, wall oven, and wall convection / microwave oven. Revwood engineered vinyl plank flooring all 1st floor common areas. Main level bedroom adjacent to full bathroom. 2nd floor is host to huge open loft area, large primary suite w/sitting room, two secondary bedrooms, and laundry room. Primary suite has spa like bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Homesite is semi-private and tree lined. Screened in porch w/ extended deck. Up to $5,000 closing cost w/ preferred lender DHI.