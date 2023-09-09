This modern beauty offers luxury abound, truly a must see! Your new home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with an unfinished basement, plumbed for another bathroom and ready for expansion. One is greeted by a covered front porch, hardwood flooring and extensive carpentry detailing. Kitchen features a quartz waterfall island with custom hood and spacious pantry. Entertain in your stunning great room with stone fireplace, built in cabinetry and floating accent shelves. Primary Bedroom offers a sitting area with coffee bar, hardwood flooring, and walk in closet, while the primary bath is a designer’s dream. Garage is equipped with electric vehicle charging port, wifi enabled garage door and more. No expense spared in this Kernersville property, schedule your showing today. Refrigerator and TV will convey :)
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $605,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A flagger for a road crew was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in the 3900 block of Carver School Road on Tuesday, Winston-Salem …
Borna Gojo, a 25-year-old former Wake Forest tennis player, will play Novak Djokovic in U.S. Open on Sunday
Gojo advanced on Friday and will play Sunday in the fourth round
A Wake Forest University School of Medicine professor, Dr. Dionisios Vrochides, has been named as executive director of IRCAD, a French-based …
Work resumed on the Meadowlark Drive widening project in Winston-Salem after a city-contractor disagreement, but the start of school is posing…
More guns = more violence and death.