This modern beauty offers luxury abound, truly a must see! Your new home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with an unfinished basement, plumbed for another bathroom and ready for expansion. One is greeted by a covered front porch, hardwood flooring and extensive carpentry detailing. Kitchen features a quartz waterfall island with custom hood and spacious pantry. Entertain in your stunning great room with stone fireplace, built in cabinetry and floating accent shelves. Primary Bedroom offers a sitting area with coffee bar, hardwood flooring, and walk in closet, while the primary bath is a designer’s dream. Garage is equipped with electric vehicle charging port, wifi enabled garage door and more. No expense spared in this Kernersville property, schedule your showing today. Refrigerator and TV will convey :)