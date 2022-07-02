NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION. This is the very popular Hampshire plan. Exterior is 3 sides beautiful South Hampton brick, and rear side is fiber cement. Home has charming front porch and and in the rear there is screened porch w/adjoining deck. Home is loaded with desirable features, including formal dining rm w/ coffered ceiling, & wainscoting, open concept family room, breakfast area, and kitchen w/ huge island. Kitchen is gourmet style w/ gas cooktop, vented range hood, & wall oven & wall convection oven / microwave. Family host gas log fireplace. REVWOOD engineered vinyl plank flooring on all 1st floor common area, ceramic tile bathrooms & laundry. Large offset mudroom at garage entrance. Second floor host large primary suite w/sitting room and huge walk in closet. Spa like bathroom has separate his & hers vanities, and huge walk in shower w/ garden tub. Huge open loft at top of stairs. Up to $5,000 seller paid closing cost with preferred lender DHI Mortgage.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $605,690
