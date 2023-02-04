NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION WITH PRIMARY ON THE MAIN! This home is the popular WISON-E floor plan. This home features a grand 2-story foyer at the front entrance. There is a study / dining room as you enter the home. The kitchen, breakfast, and family room are the open concept design. The kitchen has a gorgeous island that separates the kitchen and family room. The kitchen features our gourmet appliance package that includes stainless steel vent hood, cooktop, & wall ovens. Cabinets are the classic Brellin White. Home features side entry garage, covered back porch w/ extended deck. Homesite is on tree lined backyard. Floors are engineered vinyl plank throughout the 1st floor common areas w/ ceramic tile in the laundry room and bathrooms. The 2nd level host 3 bedrooms with 2 bedrooms being "Jack and Jill" style. Plus, huge bonus room w/double doors. Hardwood stair treads and open metal rails around stair well. Up to $5,000 Seller paid closing cost with DHI Mortgage.