 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $615,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $615,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $615,000

As you enter the home, you will be impressed with the soaring ceilings and bright welcoming foyer. The exposed staircase is a perfect focal point to peak your interest for this home. There is extensive trim work and detail throughout, including beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding and trey ceiling in the primary bedroom. The kitchen is decked out with granite countertops, oversized cabinets, pantry, drop zone and large eating area. The primary bedroom is on the main level and with a gorgeous spa-like bathroom that you'll be sure to love. There is a secondary staircase in the rear of the home, leading up to a large bonus room, office and three additional bedrooms. Enjoy the private tree lined backyard from your back deck, the oversized garage and all the other wonderful features this custom home offers. Come make this your new home today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News