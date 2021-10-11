4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $615,000

As you enter the home, you will be impressed with the soaring ceilings and bright welcoming foyer. The exposed staircase is a perfect focal point to peak your interest for this home. There is extensive trim work and detail throughout, including beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding and trey ceiling in the primary bedroom. The kitchen is decked out with granite countertops, oversized cabinets, pantry, drop zone and large eating area. The primary bedroom is on the main level and with a gorgeous spa-like bathroom that you'll be sure to love. There is a secondary staircase in the rear of the home, leading up to a large bonus room, office and three additional bedrooms. Enjoy the private tree lined backyard from your back deck, the oversized garage and all the other wonderful features this custom home offers. Come make this your new home today!