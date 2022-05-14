 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $619,900

Stunning custom dream home with over an acre located in NW Guilford County. Open concept dining area opens into LR, which has a custom rustic wood mantel and gas logs to enjoy on cool nights. The chef's kitchen is a baker's delight, with a double oven, gas cooktop, quartz countertops, herringbone backsplash, and walk-in pantry w/ endless customization possibilities. Eat in kitchen nook leads to screened in porch, perfect for entertaining. The primary suite has beautiful natural light and a large ensuite fit for royalty with a huge double vanity and quartz countertops. The primary bathroom also has a custom tiled oversized shower and a gorgeous freestanding tub. 3 oversized bedrooms upstairs, one with a princess bathroom attached. Large bonus room perfect for a hangout room, craft room, or a large home office. Tankless water heater and gutter guards. Beautiful natural light throughout. Additional bonus room that is wired with ducts that can be finished.

