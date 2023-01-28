4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $620,000

PRICE REDUCED for this IMMACULATE 4 BR/3.5 BA home (over 3,070 sq. ft.) in lovely SUMMERLYN PARK! The OPEN FLOOR PLAN, tall windows and large screened porch offer views of the tree-lined backyard. Thoughtful layout on the main lvl: Primary BR suite; LR w/coffered ceiling & gas FP; formal DR; Laundry Rm w/drop-zone, and 1/2 bath. The kitchen features a 5-burner gas cooktop with a wood-trimmed decorative vent hood, wall oven, farm sink, walk-in pantry, and pot/pan drawers. Quartz countertops on the island; leather-finish granite at perimeter cabinets! Solid Hardwood floors throughout main lvl; tile & granite in all baths. Craftsmanship abounds in the wide crown molding, Wainscot paneling, tray and coffered ceilings. Well-designed 2nd fl. has a spacious BR w/en-suite bath, two BRs w/Jack-Jill bath, PLUS a large bonus rm. Two attics, one off-bonus plus 3rd-FL w/Apprx. 1000 sf (unfin.) plumbed for bath! Great backyard for a future pool or det. gar. (remarks). East HS Dist. COUNTY TAXES!