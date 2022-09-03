 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $628,595

Ask about our August Giving you MORE Sales Campaign! Projected completion in September '22. Home is the popular WASHINGTON PLAN, the perfect blend of luxury and practicality. Home features elegant formal dining room w/coffered ceiling & wainscoting, study w/double French doors, huge family room, large kitchen w/island, & adjoining breakfast area. Also 1st floor flex room that can be office or quest room, or whatever buyer desires. Kitchen features designer style appliance package - gas cooktop, double wall ovens, and microwave vented to outside. Cabinetry is a timeless burlap hue, kitchen countertops are granite w/tiled backsplash. 1st level floors in all common areas are REVWOOD engineered vinyl plank. Ceramic tile floors in laundry & bathrooms. Outdoor living space includes screened porch w/adjoining deck facing semi-private tree lined back yard. 2nd floor is host to Primary Suite, 3 secondary bedrooms, & bonus rm. Ask about the $5,000 Seller paid closing cost.

