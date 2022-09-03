Washington G. The exterior is brick 3 sides and Hardie Plank on the rear of the home. The front of the home features a charming front porch. 2-story foyer that leads past the living room, and formal dining room with an exquisite coffered ceiling. Expansive open concept family room, kitchen, and breakfast area. The kitchen feature beautiful Brellin Gray cabinetry, tile backsplash, and quartz counters and crown moulding. REVWOOD engineered plank flooring throughout first floor common areas. There is also a main level flex room. Huge drop zone. The screened porch and the 10’x12’ rear deck is the perfect space to fully enjoy outdoor living in the semi-private back yard. The primary bathroom features a garden tub and huge shower. The extra-large owner’s walk-in closet is definitely a prized attraction. 10-year structural warranty, photos are of a similar home.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $632,535
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ex-N.C. House Rep. Derwin Montgomery indicted on charges of embezzling nearly $24,000 from Winston-Salem homeless shelter
An indictment alleges Derwin Montgomery took money from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless and spent it at a strip club, on a trip to Cancun, Mexico and on luxury hotel rooms.
A contractor’s mistake led to the discharge of nearly 80,000 gallons of raw sewage into a Winston-Salem creek, officials said Friday.
A Winston-Salem man facing a trial on charges that he embezzled at least $300,000 from a local businessman wants the charges dropped because h…
Dear Amy: I have been married to my husband for more than 30 years. Our relationship is loving but challenging.
Multiple gunmen fired into a Winston-Salem home, killing a woman. The only person charged will be sentenced to at least 15 years.
Traquan Javon Cheeseboro, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a 2021 shooting death. He himself is in a wheelchair, paralyzed from the chest down, after being shot the same night.
Labor shortage hamstrings road, drainage projects and requires outside company to complete.
Growth, student housing has some residents of neighborhood near Wake Forest University asking for new restrictions on development
Pressure builds on historic neighborhood as city tries to manage growth, development and tax base.
Reality TV show “Bar Rescue” is filming at a bar in Hickory.
An affiliate of the Biscuitville restaurant chain has paid $550,000 for the former Pig Pickins and Cody’s Smoke House property at 3650 Reynold…
Embezzlement charges dismissed against Winston-Salem man. Judge said delays in trial violated man's constitutional rights.
A Forsyth County judge dropped embezzlement charges against a Winston-Salem man on Wednesday after ruling that the man’s constitutional rights…