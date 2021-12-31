4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $649,000

**Calling for highest & best offer by 5:00 PM on 12/31!** This home was built for entertaining! On the main floor there are 2 bedrooms including the primary which offers an incredible walk in closet, and a stunning view of the pool. The other bedroom is on the other end of the house, perfect for older children, or the in-laws! The breathtaking kitchen with gorgeous granite is perfect for entertaining all of your guest! Upstairs offers two additional bedrooms, and a bonus room with a bar and half bath! The backyard has it all, a gorgeous pool, pool house, grill area, and basketball court. The hardwood floors were redone this year, and the house has also been painted! If you are looking for the ultimate entertaining house, this is the one!