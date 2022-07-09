New 3 sided brick home under construction. Projected move in ready by end of September '22. Home is the popular Washington-H plan. Entering the home you are greeted by elegant 2-story foyer that leads past formal dining room w/coffered ceiling and past the living room into the open concept family room, kitchen, breakfast area. Perfect space for family gathering and / or entertainment. The gourmet style kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances w/ 5-burner gas cooktop, stainless steel vent hood, wall oven, & wall convection / microwave oven. Other features include ceramic tile backsplash, solid countertops, 42" wall cabinets. Revwood engineered vinyl plank flooring all 1st floor common areas. Cabinetry is timeless gray. 1st floor flex room ideal for guest or office. 2nd floor is host to primary suite, 3 secondary bedrooms, & bonus room. Primary suite walk-in closet is huge. Enjoy tree lined semi private backyard from screened porch and extended deck. Ask about $5,000 closing cost.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $649,645
Related to this story
Most Popular
Judge OKs plan to put about 4,000 beagles up for adoption. Virginia breeder mill came under fire for its practices.
Thousands of beagles headed for shelters were raised for medical research purposes by a company in Virginia.
Feathers ruffled by July 4 message from downtown coffee shop and café. 'We strive to keep evolving ...' Krankies says.
Krankies Coffee made its own brand of patriotic post to social media this week in response to criticism of an earlier message, which some read…
A Winston-Salem couple is hoping to breathe new life into the former site of Zesto’s Burgers and Papa Lee’s Grill at 2600 New Walkertown Road.
School system ends mentoring contract after allegations of inappropriate relationship between mentor, student in Winston-Salem/Forsyth district
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school district has terminated a $1.4 million contract with Action4Equity for a pilot program that put mentor…
US Foods Holding Corp., a national food-service distributor, is planning to open a CHEF’STORE at 140 Stratford Commons Court in Winston-Salem.
Longtime track announcer Randy Pettitt resigns with seven weeks to go in Bowman Gray Stadium's season
He grew up at the track but said it was time to step away after 15 years
North Carolina’s first known infestation of the highly invasive spotted lanternfly appears to be contained within a five-mile radius in easter…
They thought this was a fish kill on an NC lake. Bizarre scene was actually caused by thousands of molting flies.
On Thursday, Yadkin Riverkeeper responded to a homeowner off of High Rock Lake reporting what appeared to be either a fish kill or a harmful a…
Fourth of July celebrations in and around Winston-Salem, include:
A lightning strike started a large fire in the top of a house in northwestern Winston-Salem as heavy thunderstorms moved through the Triad on …