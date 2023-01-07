4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $649,900

Immaculate 4 BR/3.5 BA home (over 3,000 sq. ft.) w/perm. stairs to a 3rd level (plumbed for bath!) The home's open floor plan creates perfect space for entertaining, joining the LR/Kit. and scr. porch. Great 'flow' on the main lvl: Den w/coffered ceiling & FP; formal DR; Primary BR suite; laundry w/drop-zone, and 1/2 bath. You will love this amazing kitchen! Wall oven, farm sink, decorative vent hood, walk-in pantry, pot/pan drawers, and a 5-burner gas cooktop! Elegant quartz island countertops, and wall cabinets w/a contrasting leather-finish granite. Hardwood floors throughout main lvl, tile & granite in all baths. Craftsmanship abounds in the wide crown, Wainscot paneling, coffered & tray ceilings. Well-designed 2nd fl. has a spacious BR w/en-suite bath, two bedrooms w/Jack-Jill bath, a huge bonus rm. Third level has Approx. 1000 s.f. of unfin. space; plumbed for bath. Offsite septic affords space in the backyard for a pool or detached garage. East HS Dist.; LOW COUNTY TAXES!