4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $669,900

MOTIVATED SELLER! Beautiful Woodrow floorplan in the popular Bakersfield community. 3rd garage bay DOES NOT have a separate door. This home features one main level bedroom with bath as well as 4 additional upstairs bedrooms, an expansive loft as well as a bonus room. Check out the oversized primary closet and bath suite with the option to pick which room connection best serves as the primary bedroom! The kitchen features a gourmet kitchen with modern cabinetry, backsplash, and natural gas cook top. Completely open to the breakfast area and family room, this home is made for easy entertaining or family time. Hang out on the back deck where you can enjoy the peaceful sounds of the wood lined back yard or enjoy a day of gardening working in the raised garden beds. This home has it all; space, gorgeous neighborhood, modern touches, and convenience. For a video tour: https://www.aryeo.com/v2/4396-birdseye-dr-kernersville-nc-27284-2570638/videos/104485

