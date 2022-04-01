 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $669,900

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $669,900

This exceptional 4BR, 3.1BA home in ARBOR RUN is filled with coffer, vaulted and 9’ & 10” ceilings. The stamped concrete walkway & covered porch lead to a wide two-story entry. Detail of heavy woodwork and gleaming hardwood floors cover most of the main level. The two-story “Great Room’ features a wall of windows & stacked stone FP highlighted by recessed lighted niches & built-ins. The open kitchen includes granite, stainless steel appliances, glass front cabinets & detailed backsplash and is adjoined by the bayed morning room and vaulted keeping room w/gas logs. ML primary suite complete with double tray ceiling and vaulted sitting room w/3rd FP. The gorgeous spa bath offers double cherry vanities, granite, jetted tub & multi-head oversized shower. UL features 3 additional bedrooms and office w/access to a 3rd level walk-up attic. Outdoor enjoyment on rear deck overlooking level back yard with mature trees. Enjoy a game of Tennis and/or refreshing afternoon at the neighborhood pool.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor, the former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012, has been indicted on numerous felony charges, including two counts of extortion. This is the latest in a series of legal challenges facing Tabor, 48, who was once active in Republican politics and who ran for political office. He is facing a slew of charges in Brunswick County connected to allegations that he stole a number of items, including catalytic converters and a $6,000 golf cart. In Forsyth, he is facing a charge related to allegations that he harassed his former pastor. 

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Timothy Lewis Blackmon was arrested Thursday on charges that he performed sexual acts on dogs. The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to film himself perform sexual acts on dogs. The sheriff's office executed a search warrant and seized two dogs, who are now in safe and in the custody of the Forsyth Humane Society. Blackmon is facing two counts of felony crime against nature. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert