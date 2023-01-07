4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $675,000

Beautiful Custom Built Home in the Prestigious, Established and Sought after Community of The Woods at Windsor Park in Kernersville. It is located at the end of the cul-de-sac with little to no traffic. The Primary Bedroom along with its spacious bath are located on the main floor. Upstairs will be the three additional bedrooms with a spacious and bright bonus room. Everything you have dreamed of will be in this home.......solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances....... Hurry, make an offer on this home before it is too late.