NEW CONSTRUCTION in sought after OAK RIDGE/NORTHWEST GUILFORD schools. Wonderful level lot with room for the whole family. Master plus guest suite on the main plus two additional large bedrooms and enormous bonus up. OPEN PLAN with upscale finishes that Glenn Myrick Builder is known for. Cooks kitchen with large work island and loads of cabinet/counter space. Buy now and select your interior and exterior finishes and watch your dream become a reality. Call listing agent to set up a meeting with the builder - as construction continues please ask listing agent what has been ordered and what selections can continue to be chosen. Welcome Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $689,900
