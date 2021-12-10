 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $735,000

Unbelievable home with gorgeous water view from 3 levels. Attention to detail is evident from the moment you step into the two story foyer with coffered ceilings, hardwood floors throughout main level and beautiful crown moldings accented by great natural light. Mail level OFFICE with vaulted ceiling is situated in a quiet location within floorplan. Primary bdrm on the main has a private door leading to the deck. Double fireplaces in the great room and keeping room adds to the warm, inviting feel. Kitchen has a fantastic open space with island. Spacious covered porch overlooking the fully fence backyard with fabulous view of lake. Second floor with 3 bdrms and bonus! Approx 1551 sq/ft of FULLY FINISHED basement completed by previous builder/contractor unpermitted, so not included in sq/ft. Perfect in-law/guest quarters with full kitchen, great, bonus, game rooms all open to lower level covered patio laundry, HUGE bedroom and full bath! Neighborhood pool, tennis and clubhouse!

Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor. 

