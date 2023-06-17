Stunning newly built home. "Never lived In". 2 huge primary bedrooms with bathroom suites. All 4 bedrooms have their own bathroom suites. Huge walk in closet, chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets galore! High ceilings, FP, Bamboo flooring. Large back deck for entertaining or relaxing. Huge finished basement that is "already" plumbed for another kitchen. Plus 3 more huge rooms and "another" laundry room. Finished basement offers it's own patio and separate entrance. Candy to the eye landscaping. Convenience to Greensboro, Kernersville, Oakridge, Winston Salem, High Point, and other surrounding cities.