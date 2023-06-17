Stunning newly built home. "Never lived In". 2 huge primary bedrooms with bathroom suites. All 4 bedrooms have their own bathroom suites. Huge walk in closet, chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets galore! High ceilings, FP, Bamboo flooring. Large back deck for entertaining or relaxing. Huge finished basement that is "already" plumbed for another kitchen. Plus 3 more huge rooms and "another" laundry room. Finished basement offers it's own patio and separate entrance. Candy to the eye landscaping. Convenience to Greensboro, Kernersville, Oakridge, Winston Salem, High Point, and other surrounding cities.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $765,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have a gay kid in the fam.
An unidentified person suffered what was described as a “non-game-related medical event” on Saturday, delaying the start of game one of the NC…
Five schools have new principals, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Monday.
An ESPN director who suffered what was described as a “medical event” before Saturday’s Super Regional baseball game between Alabama and Wake …
Winston-Salem police found the body of a man missing since 2019 at an old horse farm at 400 Everidge Road.