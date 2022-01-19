4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $789,900
Two men exchanged gunfire Wednesday in the parking lot of South Park Shopping Center on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said in a n…
Two men are charged in the shooting death of Victor Floyd Hardy, who was found on Patterson Avenue.
Dear Amy: Six years ago, after a gathering with my husband of 30 years, his mom, his two sisters, and a brother-in-law, one of the sisters wro…
Roads could remain treacherous through Monday in Winston-Salem. But we dodged a weather bullet thanks to low temps.
A winter storm socked the Triad on Sunday, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and wind that led to power outages and hazardous road conditions.
School HR chief's resignation unrelated to $16 million error, says Winston-Salem/Forsyth district spokesman
Jevelyn Bonner-Reed resigned from the school district on Nov. 9, almost two months before a miscalculation was discovered in compensation plan.
Winston-Salem had this message for residents Monday morning: “Please, stay home. Stay off the roads.”
For Craig Engels, 2021 was a year filled with miles and milestones. The Pfafftown runner recently signed a new long-term contract with Nike, competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials and earned his MBA.
“It’s been an awesome and busy year,” the 2012 Reagan High School graduate said. “Obviously, I wanted to make the Olympics, but I’ve been having a great time since then.”
A disturbance outside an apartment complex resulted in one man shooting another around 3 p.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.
An attorney for a Charlotte man accused of fatally shooting a Kernersville man in 2018 wants Forsyth prosecutors to turn over information about an alleged deal with the getaway driver, who is now the DJ for rapper DaBaby. The attorney said in the motion that she found out the possible deal in an email exchange this month. According to search warrants, the driver admitted his role in interviews with Kernersville police and identified the three men who have been charged in the fatal shooting.
2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition at Thomasville nursing home staffed by 3 to care for 98 patients. Center is under investigation.
Thomasville police find two long-term care residents dead during welfare check