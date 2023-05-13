If you’re looking for one level living with great yard space, this is the one for you! DR Horton presents the Cali plan located in beautiful Nova’s Place community featuring 4 bedrooms 2 full baths and an open layout you will ADORE! Starting with the welcoming foyer brings you right in to this new home where you'll Love and appreciate the split bedroom layout providing privacy. Spacious primary suite is separated from secondary bedrooms. HUGE center sit-at island boasts beautiful granite counters with modern Cane Shadow gray shaker style cabinetry, recessed lighting & stainless appliances in the cook’s kitchen. Retreat to your primary oasis & unwind at the end of a long day…it’s all yours to enjoy! Did I mention the sparkling quartz counter tops in the bathrooms, 5 foot shower in primary bath plus a very spacious walk in closet?? PLUS a covered porch out back to relax and feel the breeze! All on a very spacious corner homesite to enjoy ,.don't let it slip by!