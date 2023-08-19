NEW FOR YOU on a LARGE homesite in the Nova's Place community! One level Cali plan boasts 4 bds 2 baths with an amazing open layout! The Cali floorplan is highlighted by a HUGE kitchen island w/granite countertops perfect for large gatherings not to mention a HUGE pantry! This home offers a breakfast/dining area with a great sized family room. Primary Suite features a large walk-in closet & private bath (double sinks/ large shower). And for the outdoor enthusiast, you'll enjoy a rear-covered porch to take in the breeze. DR Horton homes are equipped with technology that keeps you in touch with your home right in the palm of your hand! Offering quality materials & workmanship throughout, plus a one-year builder’s warranty & 10-year structural warranty. Located only minutes from Pilot Mountain State Park. THIS IS A MUST SEE!