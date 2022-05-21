 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in King - $349,900

The Midland 2 is a beautiful ranch plan with bonus over garage. 4 bedroom, 3 baths with spacious kitchen with large pantry that opens into the great room. This home has a beautiful sunroom and an added bath in the bonus! This home is extra spacious as it has a 4 foot bumper giving more room in the huge master bedroom and one of the secondary bedrooms. Beautiful luxury vinyl on all main living with carpet in the bonus room. Yard is beautifully landscaped. Sellers are Licensed NC Real Estate Brokers. Agent see agent only remarks

