NEW CONSTRUCTION UNDER $400K located in Windsor Homes newest community in King, Maple Leaf Farms. The Columbia plan offers all the entertainment space you need and a primary bedroom on the main level and huge living space upstairs, featuring 4 bedrooms, HUGE loft and 3.5 baths this home wont last!! Maple Leaf is conveniently located to HWY 52, downtown Winston Salem and Mount Airy. Don't let this one get away!!
4 Bedroom Home in King - $368,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Knitting and crocheting, the most grandma of crafts, has gone guerilla.
None of the accidents appeared to be serious, a dispatcher with the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
Teammate Brock Wilken is picked 18th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers
Report has Clawson and Duke's Mike Elko as initial candidates
Coming off a prolific season which took the team to the College World Series, at least seven Wake Forest baseball players are awaiting the nex…