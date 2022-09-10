 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in King - $389,900

4 Bedroom Home in King - $389,900

This like new home will not last. Located in an established community in King, built in 2019, with a few touches added to make it irresistible and perfect for anyone. Fenced in back yard with oversized patio and floating deck makes for a great space to entertain, driveway extension for those extra cars. Beautiful first floor master w/possible 2nd master on main that had LVP added to it. Large open kitchen with newly installed backsplash, overlooking the family room and large dining room with coffered ceilings. Also features hard wired structured cabling system for internet, security, phone and built in pest control system with Trexx. Has a Vivint security/smart home system with a monthly fee that an be transferred to the new homeowner. Home also comes with prorated builder structural warranty!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What’s ‘rainbow fentanyl’? Drug that looks like candy seized in 18 states, feds say

What’s ‘rainbow fentanyl’? Drug that looks like candy seized in 18 states, feds say

Brightly colored drugs dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” have been found in 18 states in the past month, federal officials reported. The drugs are sold as pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned in a news release. The new packaging has a sinister intent, it says. “Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert