4 Bedroom Home in King - $389,900

This like new home will not last. Located in an established community in King, built in 2019, with a few touches added to make it irresistible and perfect for anyone. Fenced in back yard with oversized patio and floating deck makes for a great space to entertain, driveway extension for those extra cars. Beautiful first floor master w/possible 2nd master on main that had LVP added to it. Large open kitchen with newly installed backsplash, overlooking the family room and large dining room with coffered ceilings. Also features hard wired structured cabling system for internet, security, phone and built in pest control system with Trexx. Has a Vivint security/smart home system with a monthly fee that an be transferred to the new homeowner. Home also comes with prorated builder structural warranty!!