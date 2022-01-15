4 Bedroom Home in King - $409,900

New construction by Windsor Homes in the Pilot Bluff community located in King, this home will be ready in just a few short weeks for you to call it home. The Lewisville plan features a large open concept with 4 bedrooms a loft and a study. This home has oversized kitchen island with quartz countertops throughout, luxury vinyl plank, hardwood stairs and tile in the baths and SOOOOO MUCH MORE > Call today to see this beauty.