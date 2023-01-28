4 Bedroom Home in King - $454,000

I am GOREGOUS! Look At That Yard! Largest Lot in Wellington! One Level Living with a Bonus/4th Bedroom Upstairs, Open Floorplan, Kitchen Features Large Granite Island Looking into Living Rm with Cathedral Ceilings & Breakfast Area, Huge Pantry, Laundry Room When You Come Inside from the 2 Car Attached Garage, Master Bedroom Suite has Coffered Ceilings, Garden Tub, Sep Shower Double Vanity Sink & Nice Large Closet. Cozy Screened Porch Overlooking the Backyard that has SOD until about halfway back to Make it Feel Like Carpet in the Spring & Summer & Green, Nice Upgraded Sprinkler System, Gorgeous Front Porch with Stamped Concrete, This one has All the Little Touches that Make Life Easier!