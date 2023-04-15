New construction home by the Arden Group! Located in beautiful established Gentry Farm community in the heart of King. All brick exterior, open main level layout with 9 ft ceilings & laminate hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with great cabinet space, island, quartz countertops, and trapezoid mosaic tile. Spacious primary suite on main level with tray ceiling and located on back of home overlooking large lot. 2nd level includes 3 bedrooms, loft, bonus room, and two full baths. (Msmts & Info taken from bldr plans/specs, subject to change) {LEDFORD II PLAN - elevation B} Beginning stages of construction 4/2023