New construction home by the Arden Group! Located in beautiful established Gentry Farm community in the heart of King. Picture shows similar style, will be different color scheme. All brick exterior, open main level layout with 9 ft ceilings & laminate hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with great cabinet space, island, quartz countertops with Blanco composite sink and white picket tile backsplash. Spacious primary suite with tray ceiling on main level is located in back of home overlooking large lot and screened porch. 2nd level includes 3 bedrooms, loft, bonus room, and two full baths. (Msmts & Info taken from bldr plans/specs, subject to change) {LEDFORD II PLAN - elevation C} Beginning stages of construction 4/2023
4 Bedroom Home in King - $484,900
