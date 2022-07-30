4 Bedroom Home in King - $509,900

Beautiful new construction home by the Arden Group! Located in beautiful established Gentry Farm community in the heart of King. Approximately 2,800 square feet! All brick, open main level layout with 9 ft ceilings & engineered hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with tons of cabinet space and island. Walk-in shower, garage service door, screen porch, and laundry sink! Now building lots in phase II - start your dream home today in Gentry Farm! Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {AYDEN PLAN - elevation C}