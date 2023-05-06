MOVE-IN READY - NEW PRICE! Beautiful new construction home by the Arden Group! Located in beautiful established Gentry Farm community. All-brick home with courtyard-style 2 car garage and approx. 2700 square feet! Kitchen, dining, great room, breakfast, office, laundry, mudroom, primary bedroom, 2nd bedroom, and 2 full baths located on main level. 3rd and 4th bedroom, loft, and full bath located upstairs. Open concept main level with 9 ft. ceilings & tan engineered hardwood floors. Bright white kitchen with subway tile, stainless appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, and island overlooking great room with built-ins. Primary bath features walk-in shower and tile flooring. Tile flooring in laundry with and laundry sink and storage. Granite counters and tons of storage in private office. Brushed nickel fixtures throughout. Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {BIRCH HAVEN COURTYARD PLAN - Elevation A} OPEN HOUSE EACH SAT/SUN 12-4