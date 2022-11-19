4 Bedroom Home in King - $524,900

Beautiful new construction home by the Arden Group! Located in beautiful established Gentry Farm community. All-brick home with courtyard-style 2 car garage and approx. 2700 square feet! Kitchen, dining, great room, breakfast, office, laundry, mudroom, primary bedroom, 2md bedroom, and 2 full baths located on main level. 3rd and 4th bedroom, loft, and full bath located upstairs. Open concept main level with 9 ft. ceilings & tan engineered hardwood floors. Bright white kitchen with subway tile, stainless appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, and island overlooking great room with built-ins. Primary bath features walk-in shower and tile flooring. Tile flooring in laundry with and laundry sink and storage. Granite counters and tons of storage in private office. Brushed nickel fixtures throughout. Lots remain, start your dream home today in Gentry Farm! Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {BIRCH HAVEN COURTYARD PLAN - Elevation A} EST. COMPLETION 12/1/2022