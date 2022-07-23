4 Bedroom Home in King - $539,000

Beautiful new construction home by the Arden Group! Located in beautiful established Gentry Farm community in the heart of King. Approximately 2,700 square feet! All brick, open main level layout with 9 ft ceilings & engineered hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with tons of cabinet space and island. Walk-in shower, built-ins, and laundry sink! A few lots remain, start your dream home today in Gentry Farm! Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {BIRCH HAVEN COURTYARD PLAN - Elevation A}