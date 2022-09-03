 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in King - $559,900

New construction home by the Arden Group! Located in beautiful established Gentry Farm community in the heart of King. All brick exterior, open main level layout with 9 ft ceilings & engineered hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with great cabinet space, island, granite countertops, and subway tile. Spacious primary suite on main level is located in back of home overlooking large lot and screened porch. 2nd level includes 3 bedrooms, loft, bonus room, and two full baths. A few lots remain, start your dream home today in Gentry Farm! Completion date June of 2022. (Msmts & Info taken from bldr plans/specs, subject to change) {LEDFORD II PLAN - elevation A}

