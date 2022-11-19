 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in King - $574,900

Beautiful new construction home by the Arden Group! Located in established Gentry Farm community in the heart of King. All brick exterior with approximately 3,400 square feet! Kitchen dining, breakfast, office, laundry, powder room, and primary suite with sitting area on main level. 2nd, 3rd, 4th bedrooms, bonus room, and 2 full baths located upstairs. Open concept main level with 9 ft. ceilings & light tan engineered hardwood floors. Bright white kitchen with subway tile, eat-in island, stainless appliances, and quartz countertops. Pocket doors to dining room. Brushed nickel and modern farmhouse fixtures throughout. Screened porch overlooks serene lot. A few lots remain, start your dream home today in Gentry Farm! Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {OAK CREST PLAN - elevation C} EST. COMPLETION 12/1/2022

