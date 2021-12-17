 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in King - $690,000

Our client will miss this nearly 18-acres of country privacy & luxury! The custom-builder’s stunning attention to design, upgrades & detail throughout, this spacious home is a special find! Balcony view upstairs, 3-BRs are accessed by overhead walkway while primary w/spa-like bath on MAIN is simply more than a retiring couple needs, so move they must! LR/foyer cathedral-like ceilings allows yr-round sun to flood in! Kitchen features meet cooking & entertain musts. DR, office & bay windows for tremendous views. If cozying up to an elegant fire while you admire autumn woods through wide windows with a shady, big yard & gardens galore in summer; a clear view of winter sunsets & peaceful quiet, you will want to buy this home. (They hope so bec they don’t want it empty for Dec25!) This luxury place & its location cannot be matched! Close to work/shop also play at Hanging Rock/Pilot Mtn Parks! This amazing acreage meets almost everyone’s checklist for lifestyle & serenity.

