Our client will miss this nearly 18-acres of country privacy & luxury! The custom-builder’s stunning attention to design, upgrades & detail throughout, this spacious home is a special find! Balcony view upstairs, 3-BRs are accessed by overhead walkway while primary w/spa-like bath on MAIN is simply more than a retiring couple needs, so move they must! LR/foyer cathedral-like ceilings allows yr-round sun to flood in! Kitchen features meet cooking & entertain musts. DR, office & bay windows for tremendous views. If cozying up to an elegant fire while you admire autumn woods through wide windows with a shady, big yard & gardens galore in summer; a clear view of winter sunsets & peaceful quiet, you will want to buy this home. (They hope so bec they don’t want it empty for Dec25!) This luxury place & its location cannot be matched! Close to work/shop also play at Hanging Rock/Pilot Mtn Parks! This amazing acreage meets almost everyone’s checklist for lifestyle & serenity.
4 Bedroom Home in King - $690,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Restaurant owner was beaten in his own dining room last week, creating an uproar and an outpouring of concern.
The look of shock on customers’ faces has to be seen to be believed when they find out that Ronnie’s Country Store is closing at the end of December.
A 20-year-old Greensboro man was killed and four juveniles were injured in a collision Friday afternoon on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
A Winston-Salem woman is in the Forsyth County Jail, charged with physically abusing the 9-month-old child she was babysitting.
This is where we are, folks. North Carolina needed a law to make it illegal for politicians to make money off their offices.
State Legislature acts to once again plainly state that elected officials cannot be crooks.
Leroy Melvin Witherspoon of Winston-Salem was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges.
Tyson "Ty" Rhame was convicted in 2018 of mail and wire fraud.
Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem
Robert Jenkins, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy who worked as a house parent at the Children's Home in the 1970s, is accused of holding a gun to a 14-year-old boy's head and sexually assaulting him. The boy jumped out of a window and escaped but Jenkins in the days after the alleged assault harassed the boy and fired his gun on the boy in two separate incident. Both times, Jenkins missed, the lawsuit said.
When he was 17, Treshawn Jaquez Plater was convicted of beating a homeless man near Hanes Park.
- Updated
The National Weather Service is warning that a strong thunderstorm will affect portions of Forsyth, northeastern Davidson and northern Guilfor…