PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION to begin soon. Final pricing to be determined. The Oakcrest plan by Arden Homes! Located in beautiful gated Montrachet community in the heart of Lewisville. Approximately 3,400 square feet with 3 car garage on 1.62 acre lot! All brick with cedar accents, pella windows and screen porch. Open main level layout with 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors & 2 story great room. Fireplace with raised hearth, wood mantel and shiplap from floor to ceiling. Bright gourmet kitchen features gas cooktop, built in oven, furniture vent hood and tons of cabinet space. Upgraded quartz countertop and oversized composite sink. Huge walk in pantry and laundry room with cabinet and sink. Primary bedroom has sitting area & tray ceiling. Primary bath has tile shower and freestanding tub. One of the few lots remaining! Pics provided of similar home and pics of finishes selected for this house! Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {Elevation C}