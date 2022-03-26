4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $0

Be the first to know
Former N.C. Sen. Linda Garrou, who served seven terms and rose to become one of the state’s most influential Democratic leaders, died Saturday…
A Pfafftown man will spend at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6. Dale Bernard Hairston was found guilty Monday after a week-long trial of 31 counts of child sexual abuse. Judge Eric Morgan gave Hairston 10 consecutive sentences of 25 years to 35 years in prison. That adds up to a minimum total sentence of 250 years in prison for the 62-year-old man.
City crews remove RV from a lot on Silas Creek where a court-ordered demolition was carried out in 2021.
Dr. Anne White's license has been suspended indefinitely. Move comes after years of investigation.
The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds announces its 2022 Indoor Concert Series, kicking off with Rodney Atkins
Timothy Lewis Blackmon was arrested Thursday on charges that he performed sexual acts on dogs. The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to film himself perform sexual acts on dogs. The sheriff's office executed a search warrant and seized two dogs, who are now in safe and in the custody of the Forsyth Humane Society. Blackmon is facing two counts of felony crime against nature.
A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail has pleaded guilty to having drugs and drug paraphernalia at her job. As part of a plea arrangement for first-time drug offenders, she was placed on unsupervised probation for about six months. If she doesn't get into any more trouble and complies with the terms of her probation, the criminal charges will be dismissed. A Forsyth County prosecutor has already dismissed other drug charges against her as part of the plea deal. She worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail from June 8, 2020 until Jan. 26, 2021, when she got fired.
A Winston-Salem man won $100,000 on a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery said Monday.
Q: I was coming into town on University Parkway recently and saw new signs pointing the way to Truist Field and the fairgrounds. I was a littl…
A fire has burned 130 acres near Low Gap but is not yet under control.
